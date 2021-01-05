On Tuesday and Wednesday, ordering through Wegmans Meals 2GO app will help support local small businesses

(WIVB) – This Tuesday and Wednesday, you can help support small businesses in the Buffalo area simply by ordering a Meals 2GO meal through the Wegmans Meals 2GO meal app.

Wegmans is teaming up with Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman and his organization, Starz 24 Foundation, to support the Buffalo Business Blitz. The grocery chain will donate 100 percent of the proceeds of all Meals 2GO orders placed on the app in Erie and Niagara counties on Jan. 5 and 6.

The money will help give grants to local restaurants, food vendors, and other local businesses.

The initiative is being led by the city of Buffalo.

“The City of Buffalo and my administration continue to find innovative and collaborative ways to help our neighbors, especially during these trying times. The Buffalo Business Blitz is a natural initiative to come out of my administration, in partnership with Starz24, because of our deep understanding of the needs of, and connection to, small business owners,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Click here for more information on the Wegmans Meals 2GO app.