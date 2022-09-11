FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said.
Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC for their injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
