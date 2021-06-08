One man dead, another taken by Mercy Flight after being found unresponsive in a semi-tanker in Orleans County

YATES, N.Y. (WIVB ) – A 19-year-old man is dead and a 35-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight on Tuesday morning after cleaning the inside of a semi-tanker which was used to haul lignin.

The call came in around 11 a.m. for a report of two unresponsive men in a semi-tanker located on East Yates Center Road.

The 35-year-old was treated on scene by Medina Fire Department personnel before being taken by Mercy Flight.

The 19-year-old, Keegan Bayne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NYSDEC.