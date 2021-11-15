“One More Tour with Honor” takes flight from Buffalo Niagara Airport

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed Buffalo Niagara's Honor Flight for almost two years, but now they are taking off again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a tradition Western New York veterans have been waiting for months for. Veterans from the Vietnam War, Korean War, World War II, and the Cold War are getting an all-expense-paid trip of a lifetime as part of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.

Nearly three dozen veterans and their guardians headed for Washington D.C. to see the nation’s war memorials dedicated in their honor. Although a smaller Honor Flight than years past, emotions ran high. Some are overwhelmed by those feelings while reflecting on a life well-lived.

“It’s sad and exciting at the same time,” said World War II Navy veteran Donald Saville. “Think of the so many people who aren’t here to do the same.”

For others, it’s the proper “thank you” they are finally getting.

“If you don’t know anything about the Vietnam War, we didn’t get it when we came back,” said Vietnam Army Veteran Jonathan Sentz. “This is great. A little late, but great,” he added.

