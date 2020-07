BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A person is dead after being struck by an NFTA Metro train Thursday evening.

The incident happened near Main Street and Tupper Street around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say the man was trying to jump between two moving NFTA train cars and was run over.

The Metro is closed and will most likely reopen Friday morning, NFTA officials said.

