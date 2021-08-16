One person dead, another critically injured following Thruway crash involving vehicle and truck

POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) – A person is dead after state police say a vehicle struck a truck on I-90 East in Chautauqua County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:24 p.m. between Exits 59 and 60.

The driver of the vehicle died and a passenger in the vehicle was taken from the scene by Mercy Flight with critical injuries.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

I-90 has reopened at the crash site.

