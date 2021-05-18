One person dead, another taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight in motorcycle/pickup crash in Cambria

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcyclist died in a fatal crash with a pickup truck Tuesday on Ridge Road in Cambria.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies say that the pickup was driving on Ridge Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway.

While making the turn, the pickup struck a motorcycle with two riders that had been traveling the opposite way.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight for treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

The names of all people involved are being withheld pending notification of the families.

The investigation is ongoing.