One person dead in crash in Town of Royalton

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A person is dead following a crash on Mill Road in the Town of Royalton.

According to Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports, an investigation at the scene showed that the 2011 Honda had been traveling northeast on Mill Road when it crossed the center lane and entered the opposite lane. The vehicle then exited the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. It continued a short distance across the grass before coming to rest against treets.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld pending notification to the family.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.