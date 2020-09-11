One person dead in Wheatfield crash

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident that happened Thursday on Lockport Road.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle had been traveling westbound on Lockport Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The male driver- the sole occupant of the vehicle- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.