One person found dead in Niagara Falls residence with gunshot wound, another found outside with stab wounds

(WIVB) – A person was found dead inside of a Niagara Falls residence and another was found with serious injuries outside of the building Thursday morning.

According to Niagara Falls Police reports, police responded to the 3100 block of 9th Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Officers located a woman lying on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily with numerous injuries, including multiple serious stab wounds.

While officers aided the woman, other officers entered a nearby residence and located a second assault victim inside.

The second victim was a 32-year-old man who sustained fatal injuries including a gunshot wound.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

The woman is currently in the ICU at ECMC and an autopsy is pending for the man.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that the dead man caused the injuries to the woman.

Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, the Crime Scene Unit and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office are actively investigating this incident.