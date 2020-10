LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in Lewiston overnight.

Lewiston Fire Company #1 responded to a residential fire in the 800 block of Orchard Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

One person was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

We’re looking to learn more about the condition of the victim.

Upper Mountain Fire Company and Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company assisted on the call.