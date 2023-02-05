Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday.
The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is working to get more information.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.