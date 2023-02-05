Correction: A previous headline in this story said that the shooting occurred in Niagara Falls.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Sunday.

The shooting occurred sometime Sunday afternoon. News 4 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.