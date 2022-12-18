HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department was sent to the bar The Unicorn on Saturday night for a report of a shooting.

According to Captain Matthew F. Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a man was shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. When officers arrived, they found one victim on the floor that had been shot several times. Officers performed first aid, secured the scene, and then requested more units. The victim was then sent to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives from the Holyoke Criminal Investigation Bureau and Narcotics Division arrived to help at the incident. The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit along with MSP Crime Scene and Ballistics office arrived to aid in the investigation, as the it is still ongoing.

After shooting the victim, the suspect reportedly walked out of the bar. No other injuries have been reported, though there were several patrons who were close to the incident.