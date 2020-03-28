One taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight following head-on crash in Town of Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road sent one person to ECMC via Mercy Flight Saturday morning.

According to Niagara County Sheriff’s reports, the crash occurred around 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Ridge Road.

An investigation showed that a pickup truck traveling west on Ridge Road crossed over the center lane and was struck by an eastbound tanker truck carrying dairy products.

The driver of the pickup truck got himself out of the vehicle and was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported by the driver of the tanker truck.

The Niagara County Hazmat team responded to the scene for cleanup of spilled diesel fuel.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.