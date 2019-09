ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says one woman has died after a single ATV crash.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. off of Seward Road in the Town of Alexander.

Deputies say it appears 33-year-old Michelle Buckenmeyer, of Alexander, hit a chained barricade across a private laneway and was ejected from her ATV.

She was taken by helicopter ECMC where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.