One year after crash, additional regulations in place for limousine companies

It’s been one year after a limousine crash in Schoharie County killed 20 people, and since then the State Legislature has passed several regulations in order to prevent another tragedy from happening again.

Many, including families of the victims, have called for these additional safety measures. Many regulations were tied into the NYS budget in April, including additional insurance coverage, costlier DOT inspections and extra drug testing for drivers.

When these were first introduced, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who chairs the State Transportation Committee, said he was in full support.

“This legislation ensures that those limousines that are illegal are taken off the streets; that those that are not following the law are fined and not allowed to participate in services moving forward,” Kennedy said.

But limousine business owners say they’re already heavily regulated by the state, and with these additional measures, they’re worried it will become expensive.

“I’ve been in business – I’m in my 31st year, and it was a lot different years ago,” said Mike Smith, owner of Affordable Limo 3994417 usine Service in West Seneca. “As things happen, more gets put on, but it’s just because of a bad apple or two.”

We could also soon see increased regulations on a Federal level. Last week, Senator Charles Schumer announced a proposed measure called the Safe Limos Act of 2019, which adds what he calls additional safety improvements.