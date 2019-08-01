One year since the shooting death of a Buffalo mother of five

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a year since a Buffalo mother of five was shot and killed in front of some of her children. Buffalo Police say they’ve made no arrests yet in this case.

Tina Sanders says she still doesn’t have the answers for the children of Lakendra Tillmon, even a year after their mother’s death.

“They ask questions,” said Tina Sanders, a close friend of Lakendra Tillmon’s family.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster these last few days the family has really been going through,” said Tillmon.

Sanders says she’s been helping Tillmon’s sister who has custody of the five children who range in age from 8 to 14 years old.

“Baby girl that was in the car with mom just had a birthday Monday and coming up to up to her birthday she kept, Ny Ny kept saying my mom was going to give me a party but she died,” said Sanders.

Buffalo Police say Tillmon, a mother of five, was shot and killed while in her car on Butler Avenue last August. Her youngest three children were in the backseat at the time.

Police say Tillmon later died at the hospital. So far no arrests have been made.

“We totally understand if there’s frustration from families out there but our detectives feel the same frustration,” said Sanders.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo with BPD says detectives are making progress on the case.

“We don’t want these people that committed these heinous acts walking the streets any more than the family members want these people walking the streets,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Sanders says she just hopes to get justice for the sake of Tillmon’s children.

“We have five children that’s sitting back wanting some type of closure for their mother. It’s not fair to them,” said Sanders.

There will be a balloon release on Butler Avenue Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock. Captain Rinaldo says police hope to bring this case to a conclusion very soon.