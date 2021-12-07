Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Bills lease and stadium negotiations underway, the Erie County Legislature is giving taxpayers the opportunity to have their voice heard with a series of public meetings. The meetings are being held over Zoom due to spiking Covid-19 cases in Western New York.

"Bringing it downtown would help small businesses, it would bring opportunity for people who live in the inner city to be able to come to these games," said Andrew Robinson who says he's in favor of the stadium being in Buffalo.