Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

COLDEN, N.Y (WIVB) -- Wintertime here in Western New York is the time of year we all know too well. But when it comes to thriving in our familiar low temperatures, many suggest taking up a Winter sport as a way to stay active and even to help combat seasonal depression.

For those interested in hitting the slopes this season, feel free to stop by the Buffalo Ski Center in Colden. It's a great place to go if you're looking to have some family fun, continue getting better at the sport, or for first-timers simply wanting to try something new.