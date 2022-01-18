Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th.

  • 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17)
    • 1/14: 414
    • 1/15: 375
    • 1/16: 277
    • 1/17: 341
      • **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22.
  • 4,742 active positive cases.
  • 15% positivity rate.
  • 1* new COVID-19-related death, 609 total. *(includes 1/14-1/17)
    • 1/14: 1
    • 1/15: 0
    • 1/16: 0
    • 1/17: 0
  •  91 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 38 unvaccinated/53 vaccinated
    • 59 at MVHS.
    • 10 at Rome Health.
    • 22 out of county.
      • 9 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 14 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 1 unvaccinated/13 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/17 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
  • 42% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
  • The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 63 years-old.
  • The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 69 years-old.
  • 70% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b

