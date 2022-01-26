Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- As coronavirus conditions improve in Erie County, the county executive remains hopeful that, not only the county face mask mandate will be rolled back, but the area could be one step closer to achieving endemic status.

"If things continue in this trend, there’s a possibility we’ll be able to lift this mask requirement in February, but we’re not there yet," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "There are still people dying, most of them are unvaccinated, especially if they’re under the age of 60. I’m just asking everyone to bear with us."