Online retail giant Wayfair opens distribution center in the Town of Tonawanda

Just after word that Amazon is eyeing space in the Town of Tonawanda, another online retail giant has landed there.

The home decor store, Wayfair has opened up a distribution warehouse on Young Street in the Town.

Town Supervisor Joe Emminger says it means new jobs for the area.

“Whether it’s 10 jobs or 50 jobs, that’s really irrelevant. Especially if you’re one of those jobs and one of those people being hired,” Emminger said. “Any job, a good paying job is going to be welcomed in our community.”

The 30,500-square-foot warehouse is in a formerly vacant space on Young Street inside the Youngmann Development Park in Tonawanda.

“My understanding was that it wasn’t vacant for too long,” Emminger said. \”It just shows the demand for that type of space in the Town of Tonawanda and Western New York. We’re happy to fulfill that need.”

Wayfair is an online store that’s headquartered in Boston. The site sells home items including furniture and decor.

“Any job is worth bringing them into the town,” Emminger said. “It’s good for the Town of Tonawanda and our tax base so we’re happy they’re moving into the area. They’re very popular as I hope everyone knows and we’re and we’re excited to welcome them.”