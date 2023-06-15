BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 obtained helicopter surveillance video from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office showing Buffalo Police conducting a crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes over Memorial Day weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office used its helicopter to keep an eye on these ATV and dirt bike operators. A New York State police chopper was also used. One video shows police in the process of impounding at least one dirt bike near Riverside Park, which has been a hotspot for racing.

“The way that detail worked out the New York State Police provided the primary helicopter assistance, we had it set up with a backup with Niagara County, so that when the New York State Police helicopter had to go down to refuel that we didn’t lose time so the Niagara County helicopter came up for a much shorter period of time,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

In total, 31 ATVs and dirt bikes were impounded and three arrests were made. Police say they are chipping away at this problem.

“A lot of these we got were a lot of one-offs or two-offs, where they were just driving side-by-side and we didn’t see the 20, 30, or 50 of them driving around at all this year and we will be aggressive on them again this year,” Gramaglia said.

In the past couple of years, police said they’ve taken more than 300 ATVs and dirt bikes off of city streets. Police also said that the use of speed humps in select areas of the city is helping. Speed humps have recently been installed at the Erie Basin Marina and at the Outer Harbor on Furhmann Boulevard.

Buffalo Police said that plans are in place to conduct another crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes this summer, but no decision has been made on when or where that would happen.

“If we get any intelligence, if we see anything that’s telling us that they’re coming back, we will get the helicopters back up, the helicopters are up flying at other times for other missions and we will utilize them for this purpose,” Gramaglia said.

Anyone caught illegally driving ATVs or dirt bikes in Buffalo will face fines that can exceed $2,000.