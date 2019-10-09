Open houses scheduled at Buffalo fire stations for National Fire Prevention and Safety Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Open houses have been scheduled at several fire stations in the Queen City in honor of National Fire Prevention and Safety Month.

Fire officials, firefighters, and other experts will be on hand during the open houses to give tours and provide fire safety and prevention tips.

The following open houses are scheduled:

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Engine 21/Ladder 6 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1229 Jefferson at Kingsley

Saturday, Oct. 19

Engine 37/Ladder 4- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

500 Rhode Island Street at Chenango

Engine 3- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

601 Broadway at Monroe

Thursday, Oct. 24

Engine 38- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Linden and Colvin

Saturday, Oct. 26

Engine 4- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

939 Abbott at Hollywood

Engine 23- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3226 Bailey at Hewitt