BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just like the rest of the state, the Buffalo Bisons’ season is on pause. But the team has found a way to celebrate what would’ve been opening day.

“There’s nothing quite like opening day,” said Asst. General Manager, Brad Bisbing. “Going through the gates, getting that first hotdog, peanuts, cold beer and sitting down watching our nation’s pastime. It’s a shame we can’t have it.”

Sahlen Field sits bare on what was supposed to be the start of the 33rd season of Baseball in downtown Buffalo. But fans are being encouraged to celebrate “Opening Day at Home.”

“We want to bring as many of the sights and sounds to our fans in their homes, who are doing their part to stay home and flatten the curve,” said Bisbing.

It all kicks off Friday 4/16 at 1 p.m. The herd will be streaming last years home opener on Facebook and Bisons.com for you to enjoy.

There are plenty of fun activities, contests, a wing race and more, all online.

“We still want to have that special feeling of opening day and we hope that our fans can celebrate a long with us by having opening day in their own homes,” said Bisbing.

Share your photos by using #OpeningDayatHome on social media.