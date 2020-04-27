Operation Sewing Squad hits the streets making thousands of face masks

Seamstresses from all over Western New York and even Rochester have formed a group called Operation Sewing Squad, where it is their mission to make as many masks as possible.

The squad started back in March in response to the increased demand for face masks because of Covid-19. The team started out small with just three ladies making masks and now there’s more than 300 volunteers working to make masks across the region.

“It was sewing, that I started, out of a way to burn up anxious energy. I had a hospital administrator friend, I saw that a hospital in California, was asking for cloth masks, so I called a local hospital to see if they would want some and then they said absolutely,” said Gina Guido-Redden organizer. “So I started sewing and I called a couple of friends that day, and said can we make 300 by Monday? They said sure, the second day, I took a random photo and put it on Facebook and everybody started to call. People started to call from all over.”

Operation Sewing Squad – https://www.facebook.com/groups/OperationSewingSquad/

GGuidoRedden@CodaCorpUSA.com