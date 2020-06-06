Operation Thanks From Above takes place in Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special flyover was held in the Southern Tier on Saturday.

The National Warplane Museum conducted a flyover mission called “Operation Thanks From Above, Southern Tier”. The flight was held to salute the local medical personnel and essential workers who have served and continue to serve the Southern Tier of New York region during the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyover included the NWM’s very own Douglas C-47, affectionately named “Whiskey-7″, accompanied by a P-51 Mustang named “MadMax.”

Local medical personnel and essential workers at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira watched from the rooftop when the flyover flew by around 11:45 a.m. this morning.

The morning flight begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. and departed from the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, N.Y. The flyover included more than 50 flyover sites in all the major areas of the Southern Tier region.