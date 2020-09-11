Orange lobster found at Tops Market in Lockport will have a new home at the Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Larry” the lobster recently could have ended up as someone’s dinner.

Instead, the uncommon orange lobster will become a resident of the Aquarium of Niagara due to his unique hue.

The lobster was discovered in a seafood shipment to Tops Friendly Markets on Transit Road in Lockport earlier this month, and a representative from the seafood department reached out to the aquarium about the unusual find.

“My assistant manager opened the box, looked at him, and thought, ‘who put a cooked lobster in with the regular lobsters,’” said Tops Friendly Markets Seafood Manager Margie McKenzie. “She did a Google search and realized orange lobsters are pretty rare. We just want him to have a permanent home and not end up on someone’s dinner plate.”

“Larry” is about five to seven years old and weighs 1.3 lbs. He was caught in Maine.

He’s currently residing at the Tops seafood department and will come to the aquarium next week, where he will join another uniquely-colored lobster, “Blue”.

“Blue” was found at Wegmans on Military Road in Niagara Falls in 2011.

Both lobsters will act as ambassador animals for their species, participating in outreach and other educational events at the Aquarium and beyond. Ambassador animals play a key role in fulfilling the Aquarium’s mission of inspiring people to make a difference for aquatic life, a press release from the aquarium said.

Lobsters are most commonly dark colored with a blue-green green-brown hue, but they can be found in colors such as blue, red, yellow, albino (white), orange, or even calico.