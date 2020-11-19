Orange Zone: Gyms, barber shops and other businesses prepare to close their doors– again

It’s the last day of business as usual at the Architect for Men, a barbershop in downtown buffalo.

Like many other businesses, they have to close their doors due to the region’s new orange level.

“Now what? there is no answer right now for me,” said Michael Dinino. “The numbers clearly don’t go up on my end, by coming to see the barber. None of our clientele has reported back with one case of covid.”

Gyms in the orange zone in a similar situation.



“It’s going to be rough again, because I just feel like I’m finally getting back in my stride and everything, finally making some progress again,” said Jeremy Mapierala Buffalo.

“Why are we being targeted? Is it because they can’t control what is going on in households? Is it because we are an easy target. It’s such a shame that we are in that same category as late night bars and drinking and all of that,” said Amy Bueme, owner of Catalyst Fitness.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says no industry is being unfairly targeted.



“It’s everywhere,” he said. “People are walking around our community right now, probably going to a gym or a restaurant that are asymptomatic, and they may have it and not know it and they can shed that virus.”

Western New Yorkers say they’ve felt the full impact of the virus.

“We felt it, we’re business owners of course we felt it, we have family all over the country, that have had covid, or people who have passed away,” said Angela and Greg Jones owners of Synergy Fitness