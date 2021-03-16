Orchard Park brewery donates thousands and expands amid pandemic: ‘People have been very, very generous’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — First Line Brewing in Orchard Park is expanding in a big way.

Michael Mairona and Shane Stewart opened the business in August 2020 and for months, they’ve been working 7-day workweeks. But they still can’t keep up with demand.

“People have been very, very generous and they’ve been very supportive of us since we opened, which has been a huge reason why we are able to expand and continue our business through this pandemic,” Stewart said, the head brewer. “If it wasn’t for this community and our fans we wouldn’t be in this position.”

Just seven months after opening, the two will add about 2,000 sq ft of space in a two-story addition. The upstairs will be open seating, but can also be booked out for private events. And a beer garden will be built out back for an additional 50 to 60 people.

They’ve also ordered new brewing equipment that will allow them to make 5 times the amount of beer a day they’re making now.

“This summer is going to be a really good time,” Stewart said.

The best friends and Orchard Park High School grads said they don’t know business outside of this pandemic because they opened up for the first time smackdab in the middle of it. But they’re making the best of a situation that hasn’t been easy.

“Obviously growing up going to school this wasn’t in business classes or in the business plan really, so we just had to adapt,” Mairona said, the business operations manager. “We reached out to other businesses in the community to see what they’re doing.”

The two say other business owners have helped them greatly. But they’ve also created a product that people can’t get enough of.

“Our cereal line is a really big hit: our fruity pebble IPA, our Boom Toasted Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ale and then our Seltzer series took off once we put it in its own can and branded it,” Steward said. “(It’s called) Pregame. People have been really, really loving that.

And their big hearts attract business as well. Since opening, they’ve raised more than $10,000 for first responders. Each month, a portion of proceeds goes to a different cause or organization.

Right now First Line Brewing is only open for takeout beer and hard seltzer. They hope to re-open in the bigger space Mid-April, Early May.

Here’s the list of organizations they’ve donated to:

Waddles Warriors

KIA Memorial Roadmarch

Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY

Tunnels 2 Towers

Orchard Park Fire Department (current cause)