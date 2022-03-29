ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – The new stadium deal isn’t just a touchdown for Bills fans, but a big win for Orchard Park. The deal will be bringing construction, jobs and extra business to the Southtowns.

“If you’re ever here on a Bills Sunday, there are people everywhere. It’s exciting,” said Cyndi Matla, the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director. “I think just seeing that momentum, seeing something moving forward, knowing they’re going to stay in the Southtowns — in our area in general — is huge for all of the businesses as well as other Bills fans in the area.”

“We’re thrilled. It pretty much makes our year,” said Peggy Cerrone, who owns the restaurant O’Neill’s, located near the stadium. “We’re happy that we’re not losing it.”

Cerrone said she’d also like to see hotels added near the new Bills Stadium.

“I’m hoping that with the new stadium, they’re smarter about providing support for businesses,” she said. “We need hotels here. We see it always with games. People waiting for Ubers because the hotels are miles away it would be just nicer if people can walk.”

The zoning code in Orchard Park currently prohibits new hotels taller than two stories. Town supervisor Eugene Majchrzak says the town is considering changing the zoning code once more details on the stadium site are released.

“Then we can determine from there is there a town property that we need to rezone, do we need to look at current zoning and set up a specific area for hotels that might be more than three stories,” he said.

Bills season ticket holders say they’re excited to see what the area will look like once crews break ground

“I’m excited that it’s staying in Orchard Park, probably more so because I’m used to it. I grew up down the road, so more selfishly I’m excited it’s staying kinda right where it is,” said Bills season ticket holder Tom Elliot.

“It’s great. Keep everything rolling and maybe some new businesses too,” said Bills season ticket holder Dave Schifferle.