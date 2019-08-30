Orchard Park college student joins fight against college depression with new website

Emily Geiger attends Grove City College in Pennsylvania. She hit an emotional rough patch during her freshman year.

She struggled with the stress and anxiety of being away from home– as well as conversion disorder, which is an extreme form of anxiety.



“What happened was, I was in a long term relationship that was toxic and it left me in a very depressed state, I also broke my collarbone the first semester of college, and I was away from my friends and family, so that’s when it started happening,” she said.

Practicing self care, along with her faith in Christianity, helped her overcome her issues.

Her website, https://bekindmind.com/ helps other students, identify ways to practice self care. It items, like t-shirts, knick-knacks, jewelry with motivational words and positive phrases.

“I thought self care was doing whatever I wanted that would make me happy . so if i wanted to spend six hours in my bathtub drinking wine that was self care what I kind of realized that its something that you need to do, but you don’t want to do,” she said.

Campus Life can be extremely stressful, especially for first time students. Health experts say, that stress can sometimes turn into depression.

According to a recent study from the Journal of Adolescent Health, rates of severe depression and suicidal thinking among college students have drastically increased within the last decade.





“Do I see more students coming in, more anxious, more stressed, the answer is yes,” said Doctor Sharon Mitchell, director of counseling services at the University at Buffalo. “I think in part it’s due to the time they were born, they were born into a culture of convenience, where everything is supposed to be instant, where everything is supposed to be easy, and so when it’s not and they’re just struggling the way human beings have always struggled they sometimes think there’s something wrong with them, when actually it’s very normal.”

Tips for College Depression: Practice mindfulness exercises, improve sleep, nutrition, reach out to your existing support system, look for clubs to join.

