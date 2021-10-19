Orchard Park elementary school unveils new, inclusive playground

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A playground in the Southtowns received some major upgrades so that all children can play and have fun.

On Tuesday, Ellicott Elementary in Orchard Park unveiled its new, reconstructed inclusive playground.

This project has been in the works for about two years.

Crews added ADA-compliant equipment as well as a rubber surface to allow students of all physical capabilities to play together.

“We want to make sure that our student all feel welcomed and that they can be apart of our school community and when you bring programming back and you want to bring all of your students into your four walls again sometimes what you don’t always look at are your facilities and that was our goal here,” said David Lilleck, superintendent for the Orchard Park Central School District.

The district plans to reconfigure its three other elementary school playgrounds in a similar way.