Orchard Park expanding Fourth of July parade route to “bring the parade to you”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many local Independence Day celebrations will look different this year due to COVID-19.

The Town and Village of Orchard Park will adapt by expanding the traditional Fourth of July parade route to “bring the parade to you”.

The town and village will collaborate with the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce and the Orchard Park Fire District to travel throughout neighborhoods on July 4. Residents are asked to follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating.

There will be three parade routes, starting at different times of the day from different locations.

Here’s the parade route list:

ROUTE 1 – STARTS AT 11 a.m.



Start at OP Municipal Building Parking Lot

S. Buffalo St to School St.

Right on School St to S. Lincoln Ave.

Left on S. Lincoln Ave. to Thorn Ave.

Right on Thorn Ave. to Bank St.

Left on Bank St. to N. Lake to S. Buffalo

Right on S. Buffalo St. to Elmhurst St.

Right on Elmhurst St. to Green Lake

Right on Green Lake to Carey

Left on Carey to Rolling Hill

Left on Rolling Hills to Armor Duells

Left on Armor Duells to S. Buffalo

Right on S. Buffalo to New Armor Duells

Right on New Armor Duells to Bussendorfer

Right on Bussendorfer to Abbott

Left on Abbott to Armor Duells

Left on Armor Duells to Windgate

Right on Windgate to Bittersweet

Right on Bittersweet to Peppermill

Right on Peppermill to Old Orchard

Right on Old Orchard to Old Orchard

Right on Old Orchard to Sleepy Hollow

Right on Sleepy Hollow to Candy Lane

Right on Candy Lane to Powers Rd

Right on Powers to Murphy Rd

Left on Murphy Rd to Golden Oak

Right on Golden Oak to Riley Meadows

Left on Riley Meadows to Murphy Rd

Right on Murphy Rd to New Armor Duells

Right on New Armor Duells to Chestnut Ridge

Right on Chestnut Ridge to Breezwood

Right on Breezwood to Basswood

Left on Basswood to Arrowood

Right on Arrowood to Ashwood

Right on Ashwood to Powers

Left on Powers to Scherff

Right on Scherff to Grandview Trail

Right on Grand View Trail, Stay on Grand View Trail

Grand View Trail to Woodstream

Right on Woodstream to Grand View Trail to Scherff

Left on Scherff to Bruce

Right on Bruce to Wildwood

Right on Wildwood to Cole

Left on Cole to Ellicott

Left on Ellicott to Hillcrest Fire Co. Parking Lot for Lunch and Bathroom Break

APPROXIMATE TIME 1 p.m.

ROUTE 2 – START 1:45PM

Start from Hillcrest Fire Co. Parking Lot

Left on Ellicott Road to S. Freeman

Right on S. Freeman to Independence

Right on Independence to the Second Curley

Left on Curley to Independence

Right on Independence to S. Freeman

Left on S. Freeman to Lakeridge

Right on Lakeridge to Edgewater

Right on Edgewater to South Lane

Left on South Lane to North Lane to Park Manor

Left on Park Manor to Jewett Holmwood

Right on Jewett Holmwood to Timberlake

Right on Timberlake to Fawn Terr.

Left on Fawn Terr to Briar Hill

Left on Briar Hill to Timberlake

Right on Timberlake to Swallow

Left on Swallow to Middlebury

Left on Middlebury to Knob Hill

Right on Knob Hill to Redbrick

Right on Redbrick to Hearthstone

Left on Hearthstone to Knob Hill

Right on Knob Hill to Greenwood

Left on Greenwood to Pawtucket

Left on Pawtucket to Tanglewood W

Right on Tanglewood W to Edward

Right on Edward to Chase

Right on Chase to Valley View

Left on Valley View to Jewett Holmwood

Left on Jewett Holmwood to Fox Chapel

Right on Fox Chapel to Tanager

Right on Tanager to Woodthrush

Right on Woodthrush to Mallard

Left on Mallard to Birdsong

Left on Birdsong to Jewett Holmwood

Right on Jewett Holmwood to Freeman

Right on Freeman to Highland

Left on Highland to Meadowbrook

Right on Meadowbrook to Highland

Right on Highland to S. Buffalo St

Right on S. Buffalo St to Clark

Right on Clark to Forest to Meadow

Left on Meadow to Freeman

Right on Freeman to Stonehenge

Left on Stonehenge to Fox Meadow

Left on Fox Meadow to Wayfare

Left on Wayfare to Quaker Lake

Left on Quaker Lake to East Quaker Cross

East Quaker to Stoughton

Stoughton to Norwood

Left on Norwood to East Quaker

Right on East Quaker to Braunview

Right on Braunview to Silent Meadow

Right on Silent Meadow to Braunview

Right on Braunview to Baker

Left on Baker to East Quaker to Municipal Building or OP Central for

Bathroom Break

APPROXIMATE TIME 3:30PM

ROUTE 3 – START 3:45 PM

From Municipal Building Proceed to East Quaker

East Quaker to N. Freeman to Poplar

Left on Poplar to Hawthorne

Right on Hawthorne to Webster

Left on Webster to N. Buffalo

Right on N. Buffalo to Milestrip

Right on Milstrip to Greystone

Right on Greystone follow Greystone around to Milestrip

Left on Milstrip to Baker

Right on Baker to Falconcrest Follow Falconcrest Around to Huntersridge

Right on Huntersridge to E. Royal Hill

Right on E. Royal Hill to W. Royal Hill

Right on W. Royal Hill to Michael

Left on Michael to Southwestern

Left on Southwestern to Lake Ave

Right on Lake Ave to Faahs

Right on Faahs to Lake Ave

Right on Lake Ave to Minden

Right on Minden to Lakewood

Left on Lakewood to Lake Ave.

Right on Lake Ave. to Bielak

Right on Bielak to Burmon

Left on Burmon to Abbott

Left on Abbott to Glen

Left on Glen to Pilger Place

Right on Pilger to Oakwood

Right on Oakwood to Abbott Road

Left on Abbott Road to Penhurst

ROUTE 3

Right on Penhurst to Greenfield

Left on Greenfield to Saybrook

Left on Saybrook to Abbott

Left on Abbott to Big Tree (Route 20A)

Right on Big Tree (Route 20A) to California Road

Left on California Road to Southwestern

Right on Southwestern to Webster

Right on Webster to Carriage

Right on Carriage to Errington

Left on Errington to Webster

Right on Webster to N. Buffalo

Right on N. Buffalo to New Taylor

Right on New Taylor to Burbank

Right on Burbank to Tranquility Ln

Right on Golden Crescent to Airmont

Left on Airmont to New Taylor

Left on New Taylor to Liberty

Right on Liberty to Emerson

Left on Emerson to Imperial

Left on Imperial to New Taylor

Right on New Taylor to Linwood

Right on Linwood to Princeton

Right on Princeton to N. Lincoln

Left on N. Lincoln to West Quaker

Left on West Quaker back to Municipal Building

APPROXIMATE TIME 5:30PM