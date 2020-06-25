Orchard Park expanding Fourth of July parade route to “bring the parade to you”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many local Independence Day celebrations will look different this year due to COVID-19.
The Town and Village of Orchard Park will adapt by expanding the traditional Fourth of July parade route to “bring the parade to you”.
The town and village will collaborate with the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce and the Orchard Park Fire District to travel throughout neighborhoods on July 4. Residents are asked to follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating.
There will be three parade routes, starting at different times of the day from different locations.
Here’s the parade route list:
ROUTE 1 – STARTS AT 11 a.m.
Start at OP Municipal Building Parking Lot
S. Buffalo St to School St.
Right on School St to S. Lincoln Ave.
Left on S. Lincoln Ave. to Thorn Ave.
Right on Thorn Ave. to Bank St.
Left on Bank St. to N. Lake to S. Buffalo
Right on S. Buffalo St. to Elmhurst St.
Right on Elmhurst St. to Green Lake
Right on Green Lake to Carey
Left on Carey to Rolling Hill
Left on Rolling Hills to Armor Duells
Left on Armor Duells to S. Buffalo
Right on S. Buffalo to New Armor Duells
Right on New Armor Duells to Bussendorfer
Right on Bussendorfer to Abbott
Left on Abbott to Armor Duells
Left on Armor Duells to Windgate
Right on Windgate to Bittersweet
Right on Bittersweet to Peppermill
Right on Peppermill to Old Orchard
Right on Old Orchard to Old Orchard
Right on Old Orchard to Sleepy Hollow
Right on Sleepy Hollow to Candy Lane
Right on Candy Lane to Powers Rd
Right on Powers to Murphy Rd
Left on Murphy Rd to Golden Oak
Right on Golden Oak to Riley Meadows
Left on Riley Meadows to Murphy Rd
Right on Murphy Rd to New Armor Duells
Right on New Armor Duells to Chestnut Ridge
Right on Chestnut Ridge to Breezwood
Right on Breezwood to Basswood
Left on Basswood to Arrowood
Right on Arrowood to Ashwood
Right on Ashwood to Powers
Left on Powers to Scherff
Right on Scherff to Grandview Trail
Right on Grand View Trail, Stay on Grand View Trail
Grand View Trail to Woodstream
Right on Woodstream to Grand View Trail to Scherff
Left on Scherff to Bruce
Right on Bruce to Wildwood
Right on Wildwood to Cole
Left on Cole to Ellicott
Left on Ellicott to Hillcrest Fire Co. Parking Lot for Lunch and Bathroom Break
APPROXIMATE TIME 1 p.m.
ROUTE 2 – START 1:45PM
Start from Hillcrest Fire Co. Parking Lot
Left on Ellicott Road to S. Freeman
Right on S. Freeman to Independence
Right on Independence to the Second Curley
Left on Curley to Independence
Right on Independence to S. Freeman
Left on S. Freeman to Lakeridge
Right on Lakeridge to Edgewater
Right on Edgewater to South Lane
Left on South Lane to North Lane to Park Manor
Left on Park Manor to Jewett Holmwood
Right on Jewett Holmwood to Timberlake
Right on Timberlake to Fawn Terr.
Left on Fawn Terr to Briar Hill
Left on Briar Hill to Timberlake
Right on Timberlake to Swallow
Left on Swallow to Middlebury
Left on Middlebury to Knob Hill
Right on Knob Hill to Redbrick
Right on Redbrick to Hearthstone
Left on Hearthstone to Knob Hill
Right on Knob Hill to Greenwood
Left on Greenwood to Pawtucket
Left on Pawtucket to Tanglewood W
Right on Tanglewood W to Edward
Right on Edward to Chase
Right on Chase to Valley View
Left on Valley View to Jewett Holmwood
Left on Jewett Holmwood to Fox Chapel
Right on Fox Chapel to Tanager
Right on Tanager to Woodthrush
Right on Woodthrush to Mallard
Left on Mallard to Birdsong
Left on Birdsong to Jewett Holmwood
Right on Jewett Holmwood to Freeman
Right on Freeman to Highland
Left on Highland to Meadowbrook
Right on Meadowbrook to Highland
Right on Highland to S. Buffalo St
Right on S. Buffalo St to Clark
Right on Clark to Forest to Meadow
Left on Meadow to Freeman
Right on Freeman to Stonehenge
Left on Stonehenge to Fox Meadow
Left on Fox Meadow to Wayfare
Left on Wayfare to Quaker Lake
Left on Quaker Lake to East Quaker Cross
East Quaker to Stoughton
Stoughton to Norwood
Left on Norwood to East Quaker
Right on East Quaker to Braunview
Right on Braunview to Silent Meadow
Right on Silent Meadow to Braunview
Right on Braunview to Baker
Left on Baker to East Quaker to Municipal Building or OP Central for
Bathroom Break
APPROXIMATE TIME 3:30PM
ROUTE 3 – START 3:45 PM
From Municipal Building Proceed to East Quaker
East Quaker to N. Freeman to Poplar
Left on Poplar to Hawthorne
Right on Hawthorne to Webster
Left on Webster to N. Buffalo
Right on N. Buffalo to Milestrip
Right on Milstrip to Greystone
Right on Greystone follow Greystone around to Milestrip
Left on Milstrip to Baker
Right on Baker to Falconcrest Follow Falconcrest Around to Huntersridge
Right on Huntersridge to E. Royal Hill
Right on E. Royal Hill to W. Royal Hill
Right on W. Royal Hill to Michael
Left on Michael to Southwestern
Left on Southwestern to Lake Ave
Right on Lake Ave to Faahs
Right on Faahs to Lake Ave
Right on Lake Ave to Minden
Right on Minden to Lakewood
Left on Lakewood to Lake Ave.
Right on Lake Ave. to Bielak
Right on Bielak to Burmon
Left on Burmon to Abbott
Left on Abbott to Glen
Left on Glen to Pilger Place
Right on Pilger to Oakwood
Right on Oakwood to Abbott Road
Left on Abbott Road to Penhurst
ROUTE 3
Right on Penhurst to Greenfield
Left on Greenfield to Saybrook
Left on Saybrook to Abbott
Left on Abbott to Big Tree (Route 20A)
Right on Big Tree (Route 20A) to California Road
Left on California Road to Southwestern
Right on Southwestern to Webster
Right on Webster to Carriage
Right on Carriage to Errington
Left on Errington to Webster
Right on Webster to N. Buffalo
Right on N. Buffalo to New Taylor
Right on New Taylor to Burbank
Right on Burbank to Tranquility Ln
Right on Golden Crescent to Airmont
Left on Airmont to New Taylor
Left on New Taylor to Liberty
Right on Liberty to Emerson
Left on Emerson to Imperial
Left on Imperial to New Taylor
Right on New Taylor to Linwood
Right on Linwood to Princeton
Right on Princeton to N. Lincoln
Left on N. Lincoln to West Quaker
Left on West Quaker back to Municipal Building
APPROXIMATE TIME 5:30PM