Orchard Park man sentenced for his role in drunk driving crash last year, that killed his brother’s girlfriend

Daniel Witczak, 34, of Orchard Park was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 months probation for the drunk driving death of 38-year-old Corrine Bennett.

“It’s a tragic end to a fun evening, and again, people have to remember. there are consequences when driving drunk,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Witczak was driving under the influence of alcohol the night of the crash. His wife, brother, and his brother’s girlfriend Bennett were in the vehicle.

They were on their way home from a wedding when Witczak hit another car on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca.

“The emptiness of her presence grows even more every day, this is our life and will be until the day we die,” said Ellen Bennett, Corrine’s mother.

Witczak, who was charged with second degree vehicular manslaughter, expressed his remorse to the court and to Corinne’s family.

“I’d like to say that, I can not begin to comprehend the heartache that the Bennett family is feeling and the loss of such a beautiful soul that was Corrine,” Daniel W. Witczak. “With in the time that my family had with her, she gave us no choice but to love her as one of our own.”

Witczak was sentenced to 6 months in jail, 5 years of probation and 200 hours of community service.