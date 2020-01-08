Orchard Park man sues town to overturn local law

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park business owners is now suing the town after he claims the town’s board has created roadblocks which prevent him from opening a Tim Horton’s.

For years, Ray Miranda has been battling with the Orchard Park Town Board to develop two parcels in the 4900 block of Chestnut Ridge Road into a Tim Horton’s drive-thru.

But according to Miranda’s attorney Peter Sorgi, the town has enacted laws that killed the project.

In Sept., the board passed a law banning drive-thrus in the architectural overlay district of the town, the zoning district Miranda’s project would be in. That was after the town had already enacted a law that inserted his project into a new zoning district that resulted in years of delay.

In the lawsuit, Miranda is seeking to annul several laws the town passed, including the local law banning drive-thrus in that district, which he believes were directly meant to interfere with his project.

He’s also seeking money damages for attorney fees and loss of profit for the years he hasn’t been able to open the restaurant.