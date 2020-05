ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park’s town and village offices will reopen to the public on Monday.

The Orchard Park Municipal Center Town Offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday by appointment only.

The Orchard Park Municipal Center Village Offices will be open the same days and hours, with appointments preferred.

All people entering the building will be asked to wear masks.

You can find the individual phone numbers for town office departments here.