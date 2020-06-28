Orchard Park will hold a series of parades for July 4th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With many events cancelled this summer due to the pandemic, leaders in Orchard Park are finding a new way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The town and village of Orchard Park are partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and firefighters to take the traditional Independence Day parade to neighborhoods this year.

The parade is split up into three routes. They’ll kick things off at the Orchard Park Municipal Building at 11 a.m.

After parading through a few neighborhoods, they’ll end up at the Hillcrest Fire Company for a lunch and bathroom break before heading out on the second route. After another bathroom break around 3:45 p.m., they’ll come back to the Municipal Building Parking Lot and head down East Quaker.

It’s an idea the emergency manager for the village and town says he thought about back in April.

“And then obviously, when May came around, things started to be cancelled even more and more down the road,” Richard Mrugalski, emergency manager for the town and village, said.

While it won’t be the same as the traditional parade, Mrugalski says people will still be able to enjoy.

“We didn’t want to get too big, we want it small because we knew we had to hit a lot of streets and we have to keep moving, so it’s going to be a small parade,” he added.

Parade-goers will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

You can find the full parade route list here.