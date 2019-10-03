Organizations come together to help feed UAW workers on strike against GM

United Auto Workers (UAW) workers have been on strike against GM for more than two weeks, and local organizations are coming together to help them.

Dozens of UAW workers grabbed Toasted Oats cereal, egg whites, peppers, sausage patties, apples and more at a food pantry pop-up, at the Salvation Army in Lockport, Thursday. Another pop-up food pantry will be held Friday at the Salvation Army in Tonawanda.

The Salvation Army offered the space and volunteers for the event, the United Way got the word out to the auto workers, and FeedMore WNY provided the food.

“We wanted to provide a variety of items, and really focus on the items that are maybe a little more expensive in the grocery store, like your lean proteins (and) your fresh produce,” Catherine Shick said, the communications director for FeedMore WNY. “We really try to hit all the food groups with dairy, grains, protein and produce, going through the line to make sure that people can really get a variety to replenish their shelves.”

About 3,000 auto workers in WNY have been on strike for more than two weeks. Tens of thousands across the country are also picketing.

“We’re fighting for our rights, we’re fighting for higher pay, we’re fighting for healthcare,” UAW Chaplin, Craig Davis said.

Union reps, Craig Davis and Wayne Rider, told News 4, talks continue with GM, but there is still no end in sight.

“We’re dug in and we’ll stay the course,” Rider said, the 2nd Vice President of Local 686.

Until this is over, Feedmore WNY said they’ll do everything they can do to help.

“We want to make sure that no one has to go hungry, any time, for whatever circumstance,” Shick said.

The second pop-up food pantry will be held in Tonawanda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Shick said she expects about 250 people to take advantage of the food pantries over the course of the two days. She also said anyone is welcome to reach out at anytime, if you are struggling with food insecurity.