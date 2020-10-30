Organizations find safe ways to celebrate Halloween

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families have been forced to get creative this Halloween season in order to continue festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in Western New York are on the rise. Because of this, some local organizations got creative to carry on certain traditions.

Instead of the typical trick-or-treat event at the Walden Galleria, the American Cancer Society put on a drive-thru candy grab.

“I think Halloween in many communities in Western New York is being canceled, they’re being advised not to go out and trick-or-treat door to door. So this offers an opportunity for them to still get dressed up [and] come out to the community,” said senior manager of community development for American Cancer Society, Mariah Turk.

In Lockport, Kaleida Health held Halloween on Transit. Kids could participate in a costume contest before watching a movie on the big screen at the drive-in.

“We have about 800 folks celebrating Halloween in a very safe and socially distanced way, just to have some kind of relief and some kind of fun and some normalcy in these really crazy times,” said Vice President of the Kaleida Foundation, Carol Horton.

For people who decide to do the traditional trick-or-treating heading door-to-door in their neighborhoods, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says there are things you must remember besides COVID-19 that you must protect yourself and your family from.

That includes costume safety. Many costumes are flammable, so people should keep away from any candles or open flames. Burstein says Halloween costumes are also black, so trick-or-treaters should watch for cars and drivers should watch for people in the street.

Ultimately Burstein says the safest thing families can do is to just find something fun at home.

