Organizer cancels Jamboree in the Woods despite efforts to keep it going

SPRINGVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – The show won’t go on. The organizer of Springville’s Jamboree in the Woods pulled the plug on the music festival Friday night after the state threatened to go after the performers.

“How flat does this curve have to be before people can get back to making a living and enjoying life, you know? I think it’s definitely overdone,” said organizer Ronald Grottanelli.

Grottanelli was hoping his campground would be filled with music this weekend. It was going to be the Jamboree in the Woods festival, an event he organizes every year at Hogarosa Campground in Springville.

“When all those events are over everybody is looking forward to them for the next year. So these people, the same thing are looking forward to from last year to come this year and it’s something that they want to do and we want to provide that for them,” he said.

Jamboree in the Woods is a no go, despite the organizers efforts to defy the governors orders. The organizer tells me no bands will be performing here this weekend. People can and are still camping at Hogarosa Campground, but the event is not happening. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/0ytgTvLd5I — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 31, 2020

The state already sent Grottanelli cease-and-desist orders to stop the festival, but he wasn’t going to stop it. That is until the state issued those orders to the bands that were set to perform, and despite Grottanelli’s efforts the festival was canceled.

“That if they did show up, they would be held liable and possibly be incarcerated,” he said.

Grottanelli argues that because COVID-19 case numbers are low in Western New York, events such as Jamboree should be allowed.

“That’s what this is all about. It’s standing the ground not for me, but it’s standing the ground for everybody else whose businesses are not running right now because of this,” he said.

Although there won’t be a festival anymore, people are still allowed to camp.

“Well the people who already have their vehicles here and are camping here are fine,” Grottanelli said. “But if you’re bringing your vehicle in or you’re coming in say you’re coming for the festival, well the festival’s canceled so they [law enforcement] will turn you away.”

Law enforcement is checking each person entering Hogarosa Campground to make sure they’re going to camp and not for Jamboree in the Woods, a music event that is canceled. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/VeQLuCFOLV — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 31, 2020

To keep people safe while they camp, every person entering the grounds must fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature taken. There’s also signs throughout the camp reminding people to social distance from other campers.

“We’re doing our best, you know? But to just say no, that ain’t happening,” Grottanelli said. “That ain’t happening.”

Grottanelli plans to continue pushing back on the state’s orders and will appear in court on August 19th.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.