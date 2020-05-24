Orleans County has 200 total COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

(WIVB) – Orleans County has six new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total up to 200.

Five of the new cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitations and Nursing Center and one is a community member.

Additionally, an individual who tested positive for the new coronavirus (a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center) has died, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death count to 29 and the Villages to 24.

According to the Orleans County and Genesee County Health Department, the NYSDOH has swabbed all residents and employees of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center for COVID-19.

Genesee County has one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total to 179.