Orleans County resident tests positive for COVID-19 out-of-state

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orleans County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 while out of state, the Orleans County Health Department announced Thursday.

The individual was confirmed positive after being tested out-of-state and is in mandatory isolation while recovering.

According to a statement from the Orleans County Dept. of Health, an investigation has started to identify potential close contacts of the individual before they left on vacation.

Some close contacts have been notified, placed under mandatory quarantine, and swabbed.