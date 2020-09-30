Orleans County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old

CARLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dakarai Hilliard was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at his Bills Road home.

He’s described as 5’6″, 130 lbs., and was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

He has a birthmark on his forehead.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says he could be with friends in the City of Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at 585-589-5527.