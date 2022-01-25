Otsego County giving COVID test kits out to public

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) - COVID cases across Western New York are going down, leading some to believe we're turning a corner on the Omicron wave. Local disease experts say because the Omicron variant infected a lot of people, the spread is slowing down. However, they warn there not done with the variant just yet, but we're getting there.

"I am cautiously optimistic. We have had now 11 days where the overall trend has been a decreasing number of cases so it looks like we're on the backside of this omicron wave," UB Jacobs School of Medicine infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Russo said.