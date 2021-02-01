“Our defense was better in the second half” Jim Boeheim following win against NC State

Jan 31, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a play in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team beat NC State at home 76-73 Sunday night.

Junior forward Alan Griffin led SU with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and a career-best four steals. Buddy Boeheim added 17 points. Kadary Richmond chipped in 14 points in 16 minutes of action.

Syracuse improves to 10-5 overall and (4-4 in the ACC). NC State drops to 7-6 overall (3-5 in the ACC).

Hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win against the ‘Pack by clicking on the video player above.

