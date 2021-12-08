NFMMC CEO: “Our intensive care unit is full, all but one are on ventilators..”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Memorial Center is feeling the pressure as the uphill battle against the coronavirus continues.

“Our intensive care unit is full, all but one are on ventilators, we have 25 patients in the hospital now that have covid, many, many very very sick,” said Joseph Ruffolo, president and CEO of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “Many are under the age of 70 years old, 60 years old, 50 years old, 40 years old, 30 years old. Roughly 75 to 80 percent of all of our covid admissions are people who have not been vaccinated.”

At last check Niagara County reached 12.3 percent positivity rate for coronavirus.

Ruffolo says vaccination is the key to getting the virus under control.

“We’ve seen over the past month, father and son in the intensive care unit both on ventilators. We’ve seen over the past month husband and wife, both unvaccinated, both in the critical care unit on ventilators. Unfortunately, for those two families, they’ve had some loss,” Ruffolo said.

