Our Lady of Victory Basilica offering both in-person and online streaming for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services

The Our Lady of Victory Basilica will have a total of 7 masses streamed online between Christmas Eve and Christmas day. The online presence is in addition to the in-person masses taking place at the Basilica in Lackawanna.

“The live streaming makes it more real and it’s in real time,” said Rev. Msgr. David G. LiPuma. “And, so many people have been concerned about getting out and going, and we’ve gotten lots of messages from people that they’re grateful that they can be safe and still see the Basilica.”

Typically the Basilica attracts thousands every holiday season, but this year, because of the county’s orange zone status, they have limited capacity during church services.

“We’re just encouraging people to keep the safe distance. We have all the protocols in place, they have to wear a mask that covers their nose and their mouths throughout the whole time they’re in the basilica,” LiPuma said.

Our Lady of Victory

MASS — CHRISTMAS EVE

2 P.M. 4 P.M. 6 P.M. 11:30 P.M. CHRISTMAS CAROLS, MIDNIGHT MASS

MASS CHRISTMAS DAY 8 A.M. 10 A.M. NOON

More information visit https://www.olvbasilica.org/live-streaming