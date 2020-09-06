Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica holds Father Baker Day Mass

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York Catholics are celebrating the legacy of one of their most well-known priests. Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica held it’s annual Father Baker Day Mass Sunday.



Because of the pandemic, changes did need to be made to this year’s celebration. The Basilica cut down on the number of people who could attend and organizers pushed back the celebration from July. But the pandemic isn’t stopping the parish from its mission to push for Father Baker to be recognized as a saint.

“The next step has to be beautification, blessed, and the next step after that, the final step is canonization. And what we need for those next two steps to happen are a miracle that can be proven,” said Msgr. David Lipuma of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica.

Our Lady of Victory says achieving sainthood can take centuries, but they hope for Father Baker it happens sooner rather than later.