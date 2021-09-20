Our Lady Peace is coming to Town Ballroom Nov. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace are bringing their “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” tour to Buffalo.
The band is slated to play Town Ballroom on Nov. 8.
According to Town Ballroom’s website, all attendees for Town Ballroom events must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entry, or show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.
Tickets are not yet on sale. You can check out Town Ballroom’s website for more information.
Our Lady Peace will also be playing Photo City Music Hall in Rochester on Nov. 9.
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2016. See more of her work here.