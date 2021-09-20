Our Lady Peace is coming to Town Ballroom Nov. 8

Canadian rock band Our Lady peace performs after a medal ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medal Plaza venue on February 17, 2010 in Whistler. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace are bringing their “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” tour to Buffalo.

The band is slated to play Town Ballroom on Nov. 8.

According to Town Ballroom’s website, all attendees for Town Ballroom events must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entry, or show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Tickets are not yet on sale. You can check out Town Ballroom’s website for more information.

Our Lady Peace will also be playing Photo City Music Hall in Rochester on Nov. 9.