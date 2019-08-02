Out of state chambers visiting Buffalo for development inspiration

Several representatives from the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce took a trip to Buffalo. They were walking around, touring, taking notes, and they even sat down for lunch in Larkin square.

They make trips to cities across the nation every year. And this year, they picked Buffalo.

“It is an opportunity to learn,” said Aundra Wallace president of JAX USA partnership. “Our philosophy is the following, others are doing things, let’s take a look at what they’re doing, evaluate what we’re doing. Is there an opportunity for us to improve on what we’re already doing and how can we enhance it.”

One of those enhancements is a medical corridor like ours.

“I really like the whole medical scene, that you have here, the emergence of your medical corridor district,” Wallace said. “That’s something that we’re looking at in Jacksonville.”

The group has visited six cities so far.